Southern Glazer’s completes acquisition of Horizon Beverage Group

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits has expanded its distribution network in the US with the acquisition of New England-based distributor Horizon Beverage Group.

Horizon’s existing distribution network in Massachusetts and Rhode Island will now operate as Southern Glazer’s beverage company, growing the group’s presence to 47 US markets.

In a statement, Southern Glazer’s chief executive Wayne Chaplin said: “With this acquisition, we’re combining Horizon’s deep regional expertise with Southern Glazer’s advanced technology and robust resources.

“We are excited to bring customers and suppliers enhanced tools, data insights, and service offerings that position us to meet and exceed their needs in these vital markets.”

Both Massachusetts and Rhode Island markets will operate as part of Southern Glazer’s East Region, led by Scott Oppenheimer, East Region President.