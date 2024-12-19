Kink’s Oliver Mansaray and Daniel Scheppan on building cocktail culture in Berlin

Berlin is undoubtedly one of the world’s best nights out but has been slower than many of Europe’s major cities when it comes to craft cocktail culture.

But this is beginning to change. Today, bars like Wax On, Buck & Breck, Velvet and Kink are making waves both at home and overseas. Drinks International caught up with childhood friends and owners of Kink, Oliver Mansaray and Daniel Scheppan, as the bar launches its latest menu to talk Kink and the burgeoning Berlin scene.

“There’s a clear shift in Berlin towards a greater appreciation for craft cocktails and the artistry behind them… cocktail bars are carving out an important role within Berlin’s renowned nightlife, offering a different kind of immersive and elevated experience,” explains Mansaray.

“With talented bartenders moving to Berlin from all over the world, the city is experiencing a rise in the quality of drinks and service standards. Additionally, the international nature of the bar scene - fuelled by guest bartender shifts - has significantly bridged the gap between Berlin and cocktail hubs in the UK, US, Asia, and the rest of Europe compared to 10 years ago.”

Kink itself can take some credit for this shift. Since launching in 2019, the bar has opened its doors to global bartending talent both in the form of guest shifts – the bar recently hosted the Barstars World Tour featuring Mille Tang, Holly Graham and Agung Prabowo among others – and its international team.

The bar’s approach borrows a lot from the kitchen. There’s an adage that the bar world tends to follow innovations made in the culinary world and at Kink that approach is a guiding principle.

“Kink is housed in a former mid-19th century brewery, spanning 600 square metres,” says Scheppen.

“The space is divided into three distinct areas: an open kitchen restaurant, a first-floor gallery that leads into a private dining room, and a bar area. At the centre of it all is the in-house laboratory, an open workshop where modern techniques and culinary expertise come together to create both innovative drinks and dishes.

Mansaray continues: “I strongly believe that the exchange of knowledge between our bar and kitchen teams is a powerful driver of innovation. At Kink, our bartenders benefit from access to a fully equipped kitchen, while the kitchen team has a state-of-the-art laboratory for experimentation. This collaboration and shared expertise allow us to push the boundaries in both food and cocktails, fostering creativity and ensuring that both sides inspire and elevate each other.”