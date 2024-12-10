Crafting excellence: Branca's global awards journey through taste and tradition

With nearly two centuries of history, this family-run Italian company stands as a beacon of innovation and tradition, capturing the imagination of bartenders, mixologists, and spirits enthusiasts globally.
In 2024, Branca’s unwavering commitment to excellence was celebrated on the international stage, with accolades spanning four renowned competitions. These achievements not only honor the company’s artisanal heritage but also showcase its ability to resonate with contemporary tastes and trends, maintaining its iconic status in an ever-evolving industry.
A Celebration of Craftsmanship and Character
This year’s awards season began at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC), where Branca left a lasting impression. Carpano Bianco earned the prestigious Double Gold Medal, while Brancamenta, Punt e Mes, and Carpano Dry each claimed Gold Medals. These recognitions reaffirm the timeless appeal of Branca’s products, which seamlessly marry heritage with modernity.
The story of these winning products speaks to Branca’s mastery of the craft. Carpano Bianco, celebrated for its refined balance and versatility, has become a staple in the toolkit of mixologists worldwide. Brancamenta, with its unique fusion of herbs and Piedmontese peppermint, offers an experience that is both refreshing and unmistakably Italian. Meanwhile, Punt e Mes and Carpano Dry epitomize the rich tradition of Turin’s vermouths, reinvented for contemporary palates.
Branca’s success continued at the International Bartender Spirits Awards, where Carpano Classico and Antica Formula achieved standout gold scores of 95 and 93 points, respectively. These two vermouths are living symbols of Italian excellence, deeply rooted in the history of cocktail culture. Antica Formula, often considered the epitome of vermouth, remains a cornerstone for classic cocktails, from the Negroni to the Manhattan.
Innovation Meets Legacy
The accolades extended beyond vermouths, with Fernet-Branca and Brancamenta earning high praise at the IWSC (International Wine & Spirits Competition) and the International Spirits Challenge. These awards highlight the versatility of Branca’s portfolio, spanning from the bold complexity of Fernet-Branca – an icon revered in global bartending circles – to the approachable freshness of Brancamenta, a symbol of Italian ingenuity during the post-war economic boom.
What sets Branca apart is its ability to evolve while staying true to its roots. The motto “Novare Serbando” – innovate while preserving – drives every step of its journey. This philosophy allows Branca to craft spirits that honor tradition while pushing boundaries, capturing the essence of Italian craftsmanship and presenting it to a global audience.
The Global Language of Branca
These accolades are more than medals; they testify to Branca’s role as a cultural bridge, bringing Italian artistry to the world’s most exclusive venues. Each bottle tells a story – of heritage, passion, and an unwavering dedication to quality. From the intimate bars of New York to the bustling cocktail lounges of Tokyo, Branca’s creations are indispensable tools for bartenders who value authenticity and refinement.
As the 2024 awards season draws to a close, Branca celebrates not just its victories but the vibrant community it inspires. Whether it’s the seasoned mixologist relying on Antica Formula for its premium quality and guarantee of superior taste in cocktails, or the consumer appreciating the bold intensity of Fernet-Branca, the brand continues to shape moments of connection and creativity, one pour at a time.