Iain Griffiths opens new bar in New York’s East Village

Bartender Iain Griffiths, formerly of The Lyan Group, and Brooklyn-based bar owner Oliver Cleary have announced the launch of a new neighbourhood bar in New York’s East Village.

Bar Snack describes itself as “a new iteration of the classic neighbourhood bar” with a focus on speed of service.

The drinks list focuses on efficiency with tap cocktails, two frozen serves and a seasonal daiquiri available in a single serve, pitcher of ‘snaquiri’ size.

“I never had the intention to create another bar concept but like any good hospitality professional, when the right opportunity comes your way with the right business partners, you have to seize the moment,” said co-owner Griffiths.

“We’re looking forward to being part of this new era of New York food and drink, especially with the variety of new establishments on Second Avenue and the East Village. Bar Snack is here to be a gathering place for all with tasty drinks and bites that we hope will allow for guests to come back time and time again.”

The 50-seat venue was designed by Griffiths and Cleary with décor selected in collaboration with Chelsey Burger of New York-based vintage store Tchachke and window paintings by artist Doug Aldrich.

Bar Snack is open Sunday through Thursday from 2pm to 1am and on Fridays and Saturdays from 2pm to 2am.