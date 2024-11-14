Antica Formula: Redefining cocktail culture with Italian heritage

Esteemed for its smooth, complex flavor profile and legendary Italian origins, Antica Formula is more than just a vermouth—it’s the ultimate choice for those who want to bring the highest quality to their drinks, transforming cocktails into masterpieces of balance, depth, and sophistication.
Crafted to elevate: the legacy of Italian quality
Each bottle of Antica Formula represents a journey through centuries of Italian craftsmanship. Originally created in 1786 by Antonio Benedetto Carpano, this distinguished and very first vermouth is renowned for its rich blend of wine, herbs, and botanicals that remains as captivating today as when it was first poured. Dedicated to preserving this tradition, F.lli Branca Distillerie crafts each batch of Antica Formula with meticulous care and an unyielding commitment to authenticity and quality. From the smooth texture to the unmistakable notes of vanilla, saffron, and bitter orange, Antica Formula redefines the drinking experience with exquisite character in every sip.
A versatile ingredient for premium mixology
In bars and cocktail lounges worldwide, Antica Formula has become an essential ingredient for bartenders who prioritize authentic flavors and high-quality ingredients in their signature cocktails. Its unique depth and character make it ideal for iconic cocktails like the Negroni, Manhattan, and Americano bringing unparalleled complexity that amplifies each drink’s inherent richness. For the discerning bartender, Antica Formula transforms cocktails from the ordinary to the extraordinary, allowing them to create elevated experiences for patrons with premium palates.
The perfect aperitivo: reimagining the Italian tradition
The Italian aperitivo is more than a tradition; it’s a sophisticated ritual celebrating life’s finer moments. With Antica Formula, this experience is taken to new heights. Served neat over ice with a twist of orange, it unveils a luxurious medley of aromatic botanicals that encourage drinkers to slow down, savor, and indulge. By adding Antica Formula to their aperitivo menus, bartenders around the globe introduce their patrons to an immersive experience that celebrates Italian heritage with every glass. This premium vermouth not only enhances the aperitivo but brings a touch of elegance to the cocktail hour, making it a must-have ingredient for modern mixologists.
A canvas for creativity in iconic cocktails
Bartenders who incorporate Antica Formula into classic recipes quickly recognize its potential as a canvas for creativity. In a Negroni, its smooth finish balances the bitter-sweet notes of Carpano Bitter and gin; in a Manhattan , its rich vanilla and herbal notes harmonize beautifully with whiskey and bitters, creating a depth of flavor that elevates this timeless cocktail. The result? Cocktails that intrigue and delight patrons with layered complexity and nuanced flavors. Antica Formula’s ability to adapt and enhance a wide range of cocktail styles speaks to its versatility and makes it an indispensable component in the bartender’s toolkit.
Preserving tradition in modern mixology
For more than a century, F.lli Branca Distillerie has remained committed to blending tradition with modern trends. Part of a revered portfolio, Antica Formula stands as a benchmark for quality ingredients and timeless recipes in a world of ever-changing cocktail culture. This dedication to excellence appeals to both new and seasoned bartenders, inviting them to experiment with premium ingredients while staying true to the spirit of Italian vermouth.
As the demand for premium cocktails grows, Antica Formula leads the charge in a renewed appreciation for vermouth as a fundamental cocktail element. By bringing Antica Formula into their repertoire, bartenders can harness the sophistication and authenticity that discerning palates crave, creating experiences that resonate with today’s clientele who value refined flavor profiles and heritage-rich ingredients.
Negroni: the perfect finish
In a Negroni, every element should harmonize flawlessly, creating a smooth, well-rounded experience where balance and precision are key. Antica Formula plays a critical role in achieving this balance. Its complex flavor profile, with subtle hints of vanilla and rich herbaceous notes, adds warmth and depth, rounding out the sharper edges to give the Negroni its signature velvety finish. This depth and elegance elevate the Negroni beyond a classic cocktail, turning it into a truly memorable experience for those who appreciate the art of mixology.
Negroni Recipe
- 30 cl Antica Formula
- 30 cl Carpano Botanic Bitter
- 30 cl Gin
- Orange peel for garnish
- Ice
Instructions: In a mixing glass filled with ice, combine Antica Formula, Carpano Botanic Bitter, and gin. Stir until well-chilled, then strain into a rocks glass over a large ice cube. Garnish with an orange peel to enhance the aromatic profile.
What makes a Negroni exceptional isn’t just following the classic recipe, but understanding how each ingredient elevates the whole. Antica Formula’s unique character allows bartenders to craft a Negroni that’s not only balanced but unforgettable.