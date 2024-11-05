Miguel A Torres

Familia Torres launches Colección Privada vintages

05 November, 2024
By Shay Waterworth

Familia Torres has launched a collection of vintage wines called Colección Privada aimed at highlighting the ageing potential of its wines.

The annual collection will see Familia Torres release wines that have matured for at least a decade in the family's private reserve and the series is aimed at private clients and collectors.

In its first edition, the collection features five wines from nine different vintages ranging from 1989 to 2013.

Miguel A Torres, president of Familia Torres, said: "These wines are part of our legacy and a living testimony of our unwavering dedication to excellence. It is exciting to enjoy these vintages now, once anticipated to possess remarkable ageing potential, and to see that time has proven us right. They are wines of profound complexity that have evolved in an exceptional way."

