Mentzendorff appoints new director of brand management

03 October, 2024
By Oli Dodd

UK-based wine importer, Mentzendorff has announced the appointment of Christine Allen as the companies new director of brand management.

Allen joins the company from UK fine wine importer, Maison Marques et Domaines, where she held the role of marketing director.

“I am incredibly excited to join Mentzendorff in this newly created role to spearhead development and realise the full potential of the team,” said Allen. “The prestigious quality of the Mentzendorff portfolio is enviable, and I am looking forward to building on this and working together with Justin [Liddle] to reinforce Mentzendorff’s position as one of the leading agency houses in the UK.”

Prior to joining the wine trade in 2007, Allen also held roles within Scotch whisky including spells at Glenfiddich and Auchentoshan.

Her new role will see Allen head up a team of brand managers across the Mentzendorff

portfolio, which includes Champagne Bollinger, Taylor’s Port and Delamain Cognac.

“We are already fortunate to have an incredibly strong team of brand managers and Christine is a highly experienced and dynamic individual who brings with her an incredible wealth of talent and expertise to lead this team,” said Mentzendorff managing director, Justin Liddle.

“She has a strong commercial outlook, a great track record managing and developing brand teams and a passionate interest and knowledge of the market within which we operate.”

