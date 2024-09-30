Jura Islanders Expression No.3 shines in Travel Retail Awards 2024

The Jura Islanders Expressions No.3 has been crowned Supreme Champion Product at the Drinks International Travel Retail Awards 2024, the most authoritative, respected and premier drinks award for the Global Travel Retail sector.

Jura Islander’s Expression No. 3 impressed the panel of judges with its originality, storytelling and connection to its island. This new expression is the third in its series of three travel retail exclusive collectibles. No3 was brought to life, online and in store in over 30 locations across global travel retail. The eye catching launch delivered a standout pack & enriched consumer experiences across GTR, driving successful penetration, conversion and spend, a clear winner.

This Supreme Champion Campaign trophy was awarded to Bacardi for its ‘Rum Tales – Tempting travellers to enter and explore the rum category” campaign, for which Bacardi successfully attracted new consumers to the premium rum category and persuaded existing rum drinkers to explore and choose more premium+ options.

The travel retail campaign set out to educate consumers, increasing their confidence to understand and explore the rum category. Having identified three key types of rum consumers, Bacardi segmented products across different tiers, analysed what they are searching for and matched them with suggested rums. The judges loved the immersive experience and commented that it was an impressive activation.



Drinks International’s publisher Justin Smith said: “This year’s judging was particularly tough because of the quality found across the board. Difficult discussion, deliberation and decisions were carried out by our expert panel, who drew up shortlists in each of the eight categories.”



Full results are available here while the list of medal winners was also published in the October issue of Drinks International.

