Juvé & Camps supports English translation of Wine Sapiens

Juvé & Camps recently hosted the world premiere event for the English editions of Wine Sapiens Volumes III and IV in Japan.

Wine Sapiens is the only wine encyclopaedia which took more than eight years of research and development and in addition to the already published English volumes 1–4, the remaining volumes 5–8 are scheduled to be published in the coming years.

This support for the English edition stems from Juvé & Camps' commitment to advancing gastronomy and sommelier practices for the cava category.

Meritxell Juvé, CEO of Juvé & Camps and 4th generation, said: “We remain loyal to our century-old tradition and our commitment to excellence, innovation and integrity in the creation and production of our sparkling wines.

“Since the Wine Sapiens project began to take shape, we have supported the work of Ferran Adrià and Ferran Centelles (creators) to develop the most extensive compendium of wine knowledge made to date. We have also actively helped this multidisciplinary encyclopaedia and its holistic approach on the world of wine and gastronomy reach the widest possible audience.”