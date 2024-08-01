Andy McGeoch on launching Courageous Spirits' debut age statement whisky

Three years since debuting King’s Inch whisky, Glasgow’s Courageous Spirits has launched its first age statement whisky, an eight-year-old single malt matured in sherry butts and bourbon casks.

Drinks International caught up with Courageous Spirits managing director and founder Andy McGeoch, to talk over the landmark release for the brand.

“Our team at Courageous Spirits has been tasting the liquid and watching certain casks for a while now, carefully monitoring the spirit as it slowly matures. As a team, we knew that the spirit was ready.

“We’re now at a point where we can experiment with casks and see how the spirit reacts. That to us, is a really exciting prospect. This eight-year-old whisky is an ultimate example of a bourbon and sherry cask vatting, crafted specifically to be bottled at a younger age statement.”

The King’s Inch was originally developed under the stewardship of the late Dr Jim Swan, and his fingerprints can still be felt in the brand’s newest release.

“Dr Jim Swan unfortunately is no longer with us, but his signature light fruit spirit is very present in the eight-year-old liquid… Dr Jim Swan designed King's Inch to be complex, full of flavour, full of character, and high quality at a young age. We’ve always known King’s Inch is special since its launch in 2021, we’re just so proud to now launch King’s Inch in an age statement.”

The launch of King’s Inch eight-years-old coincides with the opening of Courageous Spirits’ new city-centre home which includes plans to launch a new urban distillery set to be announced later in the year.

"We are a Glasgow-based business and being located centrally in our city means we can keep a close eye on everything. The aim is to bring everything under one roof and we have plans to put in a whisky set-up on our new site.

“There is also a lot of efficiency gained as well as a significant reduction in road haulage. We are located in a really exciting area - on the edge of Finnieston’s hub of culture and creativity. We will bring dry goods storage, bonded storage, bottling and distribution all under one roof - significantly reducing road miles and associated carbon."

King’s Inch 8 Year Old is available to buy now at rrp £49.