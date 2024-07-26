Alquímico named World’s Best Bar at the 2024 Spirited Awards

Alquímico, the Cartagena bar founded by Jean Trinh, was named World’s Best Bar at the 18 th annual Spirited Awards at Tales of the Cocktail in New Orleans.

The farm-to-bar project, launched by Trinh in 2016, also picked up the award for Best International Cocktail Bar.

It was a good showing from Latin America, with Mexico City’s Handshake Speakeasy collecting three awards: World’s Best Cocktail Menu, Best International Bar Team, and International Bartender of the Year for co-owner Eric Van Beek.

Best New International Cocktail Bar went to Bar Leone with the Hong Kong bar having recently been crowned best bar in the continent at Asia’s 50 Best Bars.

Café Pacifico, London’s original Mexico-inspired bar founded by Tomas Estes, picked up the Timeless International Award while the Helen David Lifetime Achievement Award went to Tokyo’s Hidetsugu Ueno.

In the US-specific awards, Washington DC’s Allegory collected two - Best US Hotel Bar, and US Bartender of the Year for Kapri Robinson.

Best US Bar team went to New Orleans’ Jewel of the South, New York’s Superbueno was awarded Best New US Cocktail Bar, while Denver’s Yacht Club took the Best US Cocktail Bar, rising above competition from Doble Chicken Please, Happy Accidents and Overstory.