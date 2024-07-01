Mia Johansson and Bobby Hiddleston to leave Swift this summer

Mia Johansson and Bobby Hiddleston, who co-founded Swift with Roisin Stimpson and Edmund Weil, are to leave the London bar group this summer.

The pair have sold back their shares in the three Swift bars - in Soho, Shoreditch and Borough - to embark on a new chapter of their lives in Stockholm, Sweden.

Swift’s operations manager Coral Anderson, who has been with the group since the launch of the first site in 2016 (Soho), has been at the forefront of its success and now becomes managing director and co-owner of the bars, taking a "meaningful" sweat-equity stake.

Hiddleston and Johansson told Drinks International's sister publication CLASS: “We’re moving to Sweden to be with family. It's such a shame we can't pick up the bars and bring them with us. It’s a sad time – but we couldn’t be leaving it in safer hands.

“Coral will do a fabulous job of bringing Swift into a new dimension and we are so grateful to Ed and Rosie for approaching us all those years ago."

The pair will take some time out following their last shift at Swift in late July, but plan to return to hospitality in some form. "Hospitality is all we’ve done," they said. "We’ll take time off but there might be a project in the making – something not associated with Swift.”

Hiddleston will continue to be involved at Swift further into this summer on a consultancy basis as the bar’s leadership transitions.