Viajante87 to stage three international takeovers at the same time

West London’s Viajante87, the bar led by Pietro Collina and Veronica Di Pietrantonio, has announced a takeover event across three bars in three different countries on the same night.

On 1 July, the bar team will showcase Viajante87’s menu at Salmon Guru in Madrid, Rita in Milan, and Passing Fancies in Birmingham.

“This takeover is so exciting for me, and for the team, as it represents us well: we travel, discover new places and flavours, showcase what we do and collaborate with these amazing bar teams, and we come back enriched as humans and bar professionals,” said Di Pietrantonio, brand manager for Viajante87.

“I am so happy to be doing this with Salmon Guru, Rita and Passing Fancies, three incredible bars that are doing magnificent things in their countries.”

Di Pietrantonio will be joined by Kat Stanley-White and Giacomo Rivara at Rita, while Collina will be heading to Salmon Guru alongside Lili Sach and Aldo Chiantella.

Finally, Passing Fancies will welcome Joe Stefani and Danilo Frigulti, who earlier this month, Viajante bartender Danilo Frigulti was crowned the UK’s best bartender at the World Class GB finals.