Rosebank Distillery to reopen to the public after 30 years

Rosebank Distillery has announced that it will be opening its doors to the public this June for the first time since 1993.

The distillery, once dubbed the King of the Lowlands, has undergone a four-year restoration which has included a new glass-fronted still toom and dunnage style warehouse.

After lying empty for 24 years, Ian Macleod Distillers purchased the site from Diageo in 2017 and restarted production at the distillery last July.

“I could see that Rosebank Distillery was held in extremely high regard and it was a huge shame that it closed when it was distilling some of the best spirit for the Scotch whisky industry,” said Leonard Russell, managing director of Ian Macleod Distillers.

“Being small, Rosebank was one of the more expensive whiskies to produce, but in my view, that’s no reason to close a distillery. Its reopening will be a very special moment for its hometown of Falkirk, for the Scotch industry and for whisky lovers everywhere.”

The refurbishment also saw the creation of a visitor experience fitted with six new tasting rooms.

“The process of bringing Rosebank Distillery back to life has been meticulous, with a huge amount of detail going into each and every element,” said Malcolm Rennie, distillery manager at Rosebank.

“It was very important that we paid homage to Rosebank’s history and story, and we feel we’ve done it justice by incorporating so much of the former distillery into our new home.

“The whole team at Rosebank are overjoyed to finally share our beautiful new distillery with whisky admirers across the world. We’re extremely proud of what we’ve created and can’t wait to open our doors this summer.”