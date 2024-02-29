American whiskey drives US spirits exports to record high

Total US spirits exports hit a record high in 2023 boosted by the EU’s suspension of tariffs on American whiskey, according to a new report by the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS).

The American Spirits Export Report found that in 2023, spirits exports totalled $2.2 billion, up 8% compared to 2022.

Exports of American whiskey, which account for almost two-thirds of total spirits exports, increased year-on-year by 9%, reaching a record $1.4 billion.

“This latest report shows that U.S. exports are continuing to rebuild after plummeting from the devastating retaliatory tariffs on American spirits imposed by the EU and UK,” said Rob Maron, DISCUS vice president of international trade.

“The tariffs imposed from 2018-2021 as part of two separate disputes between the U.S., EU and UK have since been suspended or removed, presenting U.S. spirits producers with an opportunity to recapture lost market share in some of the U.S.’ largest export markets. Over the span of two years, American Whiskey exports to the EU surged by more than 60%, climbing from $439 million in 2021 to $705 million in 2023.”

The report also revealed that over the past two decades, exports have increased 280%, from $587 million to $2.2 billion.

But the celebratory report also included a warning to American policy-makers.

In 2023, the EU announced that it would be continuing the suspension of tariffs for 15 months until 31 March 2025, if no agreement is reached by then the EU has threatened to reimpose the tariff on American-made whiskey at 50%, an increase on the previously imposed 25%

“We urge the Biden administration to continue working to secure the permanent removal of these tariffs,” said Maron.

“The EU’s 15-month tariff suspension is welcome news, but the uncertainty for the future continues to hold craft distillers back from exporting their spirits.”