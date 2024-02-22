Himkok pair wins The Naked Live Bar Swap for Nordics

Carl Henriksson and Sebastian Sandvik of Oslo bar Himkok won the Nordics leg of The Naked Live Bar Swap in Copenhagen on Monday 19 February.

The Naked Live Bar Swap sees bars across the globe challenged to create a ‘Stripped Back Naked Sour’ before attending a finale event somewhere in their home country – in this instance Himkok reached the Nordics final with their Whisky Sour called The Naked Goose.

During their presentation to the judges, Henriksson and Sandvik wore outdoor walking gear and used Stanley flasks to shake their cocktails in to showcase their own adventurous lifestyles. The drink was a twist on the classic Whisky Sour cocktail with gooseberry.

“We’ve had a blast these past few days,” said Henriksson. “Naked Malt is a brand which we can really relate with but to win the competition is a nice bonus.”

Prior to the regional final, each of the nine selected bar teams shared their cocktail and its process on social media before presenting it to a panel of judges at the live event.

The final stage of the competition, called the ‘Mystery Box’ round, tasked each bar team to create two drinks using a set of surprise ingredients in a 10-minute window.

After winning the regional final, the Himkok duo will now take part in a global bar exchange where they will swap with a pair from another winning bar in a different market.

Isac Melander, global brand ambassador at Naked Malt, said: “This competition is really gathering momentum and I think it really allows all our winners to exchange on a global level.

“There are many advocacy programmes which only represent a single moment or event, but this is a year-round programme. We’re building a Naked Malt community.”