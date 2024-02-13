Spirit of Craft awards launch in Asia

FoodNews Creative Marketing Agency is launching the first edition of the Spirit of Craft Awards (SOCraft Awards).

The awards are Asia’s first awards body to "honour artisanal spirits while integrating environmental responsibility into the judging criteria", SOCraft said.



Ivy Woo, managing director of FoodNews and co-founder of SGCF, said: “As long-standing advocates for Asia’s vibrant bar scene, we are committed to fostering inspiration within our local bars. The Spirit of Craft Awards serves as a pivotal platform, not just for discovering new spirits but also as a gateway for brands seeking to explore Asia's burgeoning market.”

The SOCraft Awards has assembled a judging committee of 12 industry personnel, each representing a key geographical market in Asia’s drinks and spirits industry. Judging will commence during the Singapore Cocktail Festival (SGCF) in May 2024 and results will be announced on 5 May 2024.

The awards are open to craft spirit distillers who must already be marketing themselves as such, must be majority independently owned and producing no more than 750,000 gallons annually.