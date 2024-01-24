Viajante87 launches takeover series featuring Florería Atlántico, Hanky Panky and Alquimico

Viajante87, the London bar from Pietro Collina and Veronica Di Pietrantonio, has announced the launch of The Culture Exchange, a takeover series that will bring some of Latin America’s best bars and restaurants to West London.

“The bars that we are going to host are extremely important to us,” said Di Pietrantonio.

“They are very good friends of ours that we love and respect and they helped and hosted us during our Latin American travels. But more than that, their passion is contagious, their hospitality is second to none, and they were pioneers in representing their countries in our industry.”

The series pairs a restaurant with a bar and pays tribute to the duo’s time spent in Latin America and will kick off in February with São Paulo's SubAstor taking over the bar after a dinner offering from Metzi duo Luana Sabino and Eduardo Nava Ortiz.

“When we thought about doing takeovers, we wanted them to be able to bring to London as much of their culture and possible, and food plays a huge part in this,” Di Pietrantonio continued.

“That's why we asked them to choose a restaurant and a chef that they admire could represent their country and its culture at its best, and they have all definitely pulled through! The chefs that are coming are incredible, they are using local ingredients in their insane menus, and we were so lucky to have tried their food when we were there.”

Each month, the bar will host a dinner from one of Latin America’s best restaurants and drinks from the region’s best bars.

Subsequent takeovers will welcome Costa Rican Selvática Social Club in March with Diengo Chou, notable Costa Rican chef, writer and sommelier; Florería Atlántico from Buenos Aires with chef Marsia Taha, a trailblazing chef from of highly acclaimed Bolivian restaurant Gustu; Hanky Panky from Mexico City and Casa Oaxaca later that same month; In May, Viajante87 will be hosting Colombian bar Alquimico with restaurant Celele; before the series culminates in June with Lima’s Sastreria Martinez.

Tickets for individual takeovers are available to purchase for £125 here, or a package for all 6 for £700.