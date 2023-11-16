Pietro Collina and Veronica Di Pietrantonio's Viajante87 launches full menu

Notting Hill bar, Viajante87 has announced a new menu, the first full cocktail list under the leadership of bar director Pietro Collina and brand manager Veronica Di Pietrantonio.

The list is inspired by the duo’s travels through Latin America and explores the journey a traveller takes from tourist to local through sections titled Be Comfortable, Be Curious, Be Courageous, Be Present and Be Involved.

“Viajante is our celebration of Latin America – its ingredients and also its people,” said Collina. “The inspiration comes from our travels last year when we had the incredible chance to travel from Mexico to Brazil and discovered a completely new world which we fell in love with. We had the opportunity to be hosted in incredible cities, spend time with our friends, explore their culture and try so many new flavours, ingredients, herbs, fruits and drinks.”

“The new menu is a representation of a traveller’s journey, start to end, from the initial connection with a new culture to becoming part of the community. Every section of the menu reflects a different stage of the ride.”

Each section of the list will also see drinks venture further into experimentation.

Be Comfortable sees twists on familiar classics, like a Spicy Margarita featuring a choice of pepper tincture. Be Curious delves deeper into Latin American flavours, for example the Vino Tropical features the ancient Mexican liqueur pox.

Be Courageous explores Latin America’s lesser-known corners, 90210 is a take on the Argentinian favourite the Fernandito, Be Present represents home away from home with a selection of sharing cocktails each paired with food, and finally Be Involved invites guests to collaborate with the bartender to create a wholly bespoke cocktail that will then be kept on file should the guest want to revisit their creation.

Collina and Di Pietrantonio took over Viajante87, part of the Thesleff Group which also owns West London’s Los Mochis and Sale e Pepe, in September.

“When we came back we decided to partner up with Markus Thesleff, who believed in us and supported our vision,” said Di Pietrantonio. “He gave us the chance to take over the reins at Viajante87, where we could channel our creativity, and showcase what we loved the most from our trip.”

Viajante87’s new menu is now live at the Notting Hill Gate bar.