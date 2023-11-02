Tess Posthumus and Joeri Salet to open new bar beneath Flying Dutchmen

Amsterdam-based bar owner, consultant and author Tess Posthumus, alongside business partner Joeri Salet, have announced the opening of Belly of the Beast, a subterranean cocktail bar launching in December.

The nautically themed bar, located underneath Posthumus’ first bar Flying Dutchmen, will transition from a Hamptons beach house-inspired entrance deeper into the depths of the ocean as guests move deeper within the bar.

“Escapism is the keyword of Belly of the Beast,” said Posthumus, speaking to Drinks International. “A place inspired by the maritime history of the building and its sister bar Flying Dutchmen. It lures you in with a beach house vibe at the entrance, slowly deeper into the ocean, till all of a sudden you find yourself 20,000 miles under the sea, lost in a deep underwater jungle where anything goes.”

The opening marks the first collaborative venue between Posthumus and Salet, owner of Amsterdam's Supperclub and Bar Rouge, in a professional relationship that began almost a decade ago.

“We’ve known each other for more than 8 years,” said Posthumus. “As a consultant, I trained Joeri when he was still a junior bartender, since then he has made his mark in the Amsterdam club scene. Then, in December, he took over Supperclub, on the second floor of the same beautiful monumental building on the Amsterdam Singel canal, that Flying Dutchmen is.

“When the basement became vacant, we thought it was meant to be to reunite and combine our skillset to start a bar where our guests can escape the daily rush of busy Amsterdam city life.”

Belly of the Beast will open everyday until 4am with a focus on Posthumus’ cocktails and sharing plates.

“[It’s] the only bar in the area with a late night permit to serve drinks and food and will be open every day from 5pm to 4am, for in-house and take-away,” said Posthumus. “We’ll serve freshly made cocktails, paired with bites and our signature Beastie Boys - four different rolls filled with slow-roasted brisket, chicken, tempeh or cajun grilled shrimp, decorated with our own spiked cocktail & whiskey sauces.

“We’ll also have a special Bartender’s Table, like a Chef’s Table, where we’ll fill your table with all sorts of drinks, bites and liquid things the bartenders are working on at that moment. An honest look into our kitchen, and a private hire corner with your own bartender and cocktail station, for groups of 8-15 people called the Pearl Room.”

The Belly of the Beast opens in the basement of Singel 460, Amsterdam in the first week of December.