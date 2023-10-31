Michter's range

Michter’s named World's Most Admired Whisky 2023

31 October, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

Michter’s has been named The World’s Most Admired Whisky brand in the third edition of the annual top 50 list released by Drinks International.

The Kentucky-based distillery is owned by Chatham Imports and is one of the most sought-after brands on the market. 

The runner-up in the list is Japanese whisky brand and the champion from 2021, Yamazaki, while Islay-based single malt brand Ardbeg completed the top three. 

The Most Admired Irish whiskey went to Method and Madness which placed 12th on the list.

Having initially launched in 2021, The World’s Most Admired Whiskies was established to determine the trade’s 50 most revered brands from across the planet.

 

To create the list, Drinks International formed a voting Academy of independent whisky experts from across the world to give their 10 most admired brands based on quality and consistency, price-to-quality ratio and the strength of branding and marketing.

Drinks International worked hard to ensure the Academy has a healthy balance of gender and international representation to give an accurate reflection of the global trade.

The full list is available here.

Admired whiskies front cover

