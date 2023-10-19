Distillerie de Grandmont

Speciality Drinks to distribute Distillerie de Grandmont in the UK

19 October, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

Drinks distributor Speciality Brands has signed an agreement with French spirits producer Distillerie de Grandmont to exclusively distribute the brand’s expressions in the UK from this month.

Speciality Brands is introducing three spirits to the trade and consumers this autumn: Distillery de Grandmont Amer Gentian, Liqueur de Grandmont and Triple Sec Curacao Blanc.

Chris Seale, managing director of Speciality Brands, said : “These artisanal drinks revive traditional French recipes and production processes, and offer a unique tasting experience. Karim’s passion for quality spirits is remarkable and these liqueurs fit perfectly in our range of premium, artisanal spirits.”

Distillerie de Grandmont was founded in 2018, in the Haute Vienne, by Karim Karroum who discovered a passion for vintage, artisanal spirits, with a mission to rediscover liqueurs of the past using old-fashioned methods of production and forgotten French spirit-making traditions.

