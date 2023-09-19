Suntory announces two new Hibiki releases to celebrate the distillery’s centenary

House of Suntory has announced the release of its Hibiki 21-Year-Old and a limited-edition bottle design of Hibiki Japanese Harmony.

The two limited releases mark the latest centennial whisky offerings from the House of Suntory’s anniversary celebration, honouring a century since founder Shinjiro Torii established Japan’s first malt whisky distillery in 1923.

Chief blender of Suntory, Shinji Fukuyo, said: “For the limited-edition Hibiki 21-Year-Old, our team took on the challenge of crafting a new blend to celebrate our centennial.”

The limited-edition Hibiki 21-Year-Old is a combination of malt and grain whiskies that are blended to create the liquid.

Hibiki 21-Year-Old is bottled at 43% abv and is available from select retailers from October including Harrods, Harvey Nichols, and The Whisky Shop at a suggested retail price of £5,200.

The Hibiki Japanese Harmony bottle design highlights the art of "Monozukuri" craftsmanship, with packaging featuring motifs of snow, moon and flowers representing Japan’s changing seasons. Hibiki Japanese Harmony is bottled at 43% abv, also available from select retailers in October, at a suggested retail price of £210.