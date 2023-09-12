The Yamazaki 25 wins Supreme Champion at International Spirits Challenge 2023

Suntory Spirits has won the International Spirits Challenge 2023 Supreme Champion award for The Yamazaki 25.

A series of rigorous bling tasting featuring panels of the industry’s most renowned and influential experts awarded a total of 33 trophies spanning Scotch and Japanese whisky, American and Irish whiskey, fruit distillates, agave spirits, vodka, gin, Asian spirits, aquavit, rum, liqueurs, pre-mix drinks, and low or no alcohol distilled spirits.

But it was the sherry-cask matured The Yamazaki 25 was crowned as the best spirit of the trophy winners, in its distillery’s centenary year, at an awards ceremony held in One Great George Street, London.

Outside of the tasting trophies, special recognition awards were presented to Stephanie Macleod from Dewar’s and Rajbir and Sukhinder Singh of The Whisky Exchange.

Kirsty Black, master distiller at the Arbikie Highland Estate, collected the Rising Star award.

In the Design & Packaging Awards the trophy was awarded to Stranger & Stranger for the launch of LAGG from Isle of Arran Distillers.

In the tourism categories, trophies were awarded to Worthy Park Estate, Takamaka Rum, and Kavalan Distillery.