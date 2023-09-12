Tres Monos' Charly Aguinsky on winning the Art of Hospitality Award at The World's 50 Best Bars 2023

Ahead of The World’s 50 Best Bars 2023 ceremony in Singapore later this month, Buenos Aires’ Tres Monos has been named the winner of the Art of Hospitality Award, selected by the 650-strong voting academy as the bar where they received the single-best hospitality experience that year.

“When the news was shared with us, we were overwhelmed, it’s amazing news,” says Charly Aguinsky who founded and owns Tres Monos alongside Sebastián Atienza.

“For us, it's the ultimate accolade that could get us a bar team. Hospitality was always our main focus when we started creating the bar four or five years ago, and now to be rewarded by our peers with the Art of Hospitality Award, we feel on top of the world. It doesn’t matter if we’re number one or number 50, knowing that people in this industry, our friends, and professionals who we admire, chose us for this award is amazing. When we told our bar team, some of them broke into tears, we’re deeply touched.”

Tres Monos opened as a neighbourhood bar in the trendy barrio of Palermo Soho. Here the trios punk ethos and neon graffiti aesthetic blend with a laidback and relaxing atmosphere.

“We believe that hospitality is the most important thing in the bar. People might forget what they had to drink, if their Negroni was perfect or wasn't cold enough, but they won't forget how you made them feel. That was our primary goal when we opened Tres Monos, we wanted a bar where everyone could feel welcome, regardless of if they were by themselves, if they were on a date, if they were with friends, after the office, or whatever. We wanted people to feel great when they were in Tres Monos.”

The bar’s win means that it’s the third year in a row that the award has gone to a Spanish-speaking bar after Mexico City’s Hanky Panky collected the award last year and Madrid’s Salmon Guru did so in 2021.

“In Latin America, there is something about hospitality that is deeply rooted in our culture,” says Aguinsky. “Since we're little kids we are educated about the importance of being a good host and trying to make our guests feel at home and have a good time.

“My father would always tell me that when someone comes into your home, always ask them if they want something to drink and something to eat, no matter what time of day. When you go to someone's house, you have to bring something along with you, never go empty-handed.

The name Tres Monos means three monkeys. It’s not because there are three owners, it’s because of the three wise monkeys It's because of the three wise monkeys that are the values of hospitality, at least in Argentinian bars, I shall not speak, listen, or see.”

Since opening in 2019, Tres Monos has been a regular feature on the 50 Best list, but even amid against the continued recognition, this individual award is special to the team.

“It has an impact on the business. For local customers and for tourists these awards have a big impact. In Argentina, we have to overcome different difficulties to perform and work - there’s lack of stock, economic difficulties, inflation, and all that has translated into the bars. It means we have to be very creative. There are bars with huge amounts of investment behind them and other bars, like Tres Monos, that are built from scratch.

“The beautiful thing about 50 Best is that it’s voted for by our peers. Knowing that colleagues, friends and people you admire from all around the globe, like what you do and vote for you as one of their favourite places around the world is amazing.”