The World’s 50 Best Bars announces top three finalists for The Blend Scholarship

The sophomore edition of the 50 Best Bars The Blend Scholarship has revealed the three finalists chosen through several rounds of judging by industry experts from over 600 applicants.

The three finalists will travel to Singapore for The World’s 50 Best Bars 2023 where the winner will be announced.

The winner will embark on an expenses-paid trip across Colombia and Spain where they will receive the opportunity to intern at Alquímico in Cartagena and Sips in Barcelona.

The three finalists are Apoorva Kohli who works at Sidecar in New Delhi, India, Demitria Dana Paramita who works at People of the Sun Bar in Semarang, Indonesia, and René Karthäuser who works at Woods in Cologne, Germany.

The theme of 2023 Scholarship is Future Positive, with applicants tasked with creating solutions to sustainability issues facing the industry and with designing a drink inspired by the theme.

The winner of the 50 Best Bars The Blend Scholarship will be announced live at The World’s 50 Best Bars 2023 ceremony in Singapore on 17 October.