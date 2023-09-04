The Fernet-Branca Barback Games returns to London

The Barback Games, Fernet-Branca’s annual obstacle course bartending competition has announced its return to London for a fifth year.

The competition, at The Steel Yard in London, invites competitors to represent their bars in teams of two over four rounds of challenges judged by a panel of hospitality experts.

The winning team will receive an all-expenses paid trip to Milan including a visit to the Fernet-Branca distillery.

Having originally launched in San Francisco in 2007, the Barback Games has become one of the world’s largest touring bar events.

The games will also mark the release of the 2023 Fernet-Branca coin, attendees can win their own coin by choosing which team is most likely to win.

The Barback Games will offer competitors and spectators live musical and DJ performances, limited-edition Fernet-Branca merchandise and complimentary Fratelli Branca drinks.

To enter a team or sign up for the guestlist, visit here. Competitors have until midnight on 8 September to register and for competitors outside of London, travel and accommodation will be provided.