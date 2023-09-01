The Fernet-Branca Barback Games returns

The Fernet-Branca Barback Games, a high-octane competition that sees bar teams from across the UK battle it out to win a much-coveted prize, will return for a fifth year, this year taking place in a new venue, The Steel Yard in Bank, London.

Launched in 2007 by Italian digestif Fernet-Branca, the Barback Games were first held in San Francisco and have since become one of the largest touring bar events in the world. The games celebrate family, community and creativity and in 2023 they will once again bring together bar teams from across the UK to go head-to-head through a series of challenges inspired by daily jobs behind the bar to be crowned the Barback Games champions.

Teams, which can be made up of two members in any position within one hospitality venue, will compete to win an incredible all expenses paid trip to Milan and visit the Fernet-Branca distillery in 2024. To enter the games, competitors must sign up their team online by midnight on the 8th September. The competition takes place over four rounds of challenges, judged by four hospitality experts, all against the clock. For competitors outside of London, travel and accommodation will be provided.

The Barback Games will offer competitors and spectators incredible live musical and DJ performances, exclusive limited-edition Fernet-Branca merchandise including rare Fernet-Branca coins, and complimentary Fratelli Branca drinks.

This year, the games will celebrate the release of the 2023 Fernet-Branca coin, designed to celebrate the Barback Games. Attendees can win their own 2023 Fernet-Branca coin by choosing which team they think is most likely to win! Guests can sign up to win during the welcome drinks in the first hour of the event.

Don’t fancy competing but want to join the fun? Make sure you sign up to the guestlist online by 5pm on the 25th September to enjoy a night of entertainment, cheering on your fellow hospitality family.

To enter your team, or to sign up to the guestlist, visit here.