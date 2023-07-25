Love Drinks adds Ron Matusalem to its distribution portfolio

UK-based independent spirits import, distribution, and marketing company has announced it has taken the exclusive distribution of Ron Matusalem.

Love Drinks will initially be focussing on the distribution of on the Matusalem Gran Reserva 15, the Gran Reserva 23 and the Insólito – the “first rosé rum to be aged in ex tempranillo casks”.

“Ron Matusalem have been true pioneers of rum for the last 150 years so it’s a massive privilege to be taking on the distribution of such an iconic name and becoming a small part of its vaunted history,” said Samantha Burke, managing director of Love Drinks.

“With interest in rum booming, the summer heating up and rum day on the horizon, we’re excited to take the brand’s history, heritage and superlative solera aged sippers to new places and palates.”

The Cuban-founded, Dominican Republic-produced rum brand joins Love Drinks portfolio which includes, Abelha Organic Cachaça, The Bitter Truth Cocktail Range, Conker Distillery, Einstök Icelandic Craft Beers, Goslings Bermuda Rums, Hernö Gins, The Ikigai Collection from BBC Spirits, Pedrino Spritz, White Heron Drinks and the Recuerdo and Zignum Mezcal Brands.