DI joins platform for change

Shay Waterworth explains why DI believes it’s so important to partner with Tales of the Cocktail on its Beyond the Bar programme.

Drinks International has entered a new partnership with Tales of the Cocktail to collaborate with its Beyond the Bar programme. As media partners, we will cover the Beyond the Bar initiative, which is a physical and creative space for Tales of the Cocktail Foundation’s global community to explore themes beyond traditional spirits education.

Now in its sixth year, Beyond the Bar provides a platform to address challenges and opportunities within the global drinks industry, including mental and physical health, substance use, sexual harassment, diversity, equity, and sustainability.

Throughout Tales of the Cocktail, experts host workshops, events and webinars to educate bartenders on these often neglected, yet important, topics. In fact, 2023 will have more webinars than ever before, covering topics from public speaking to dealing with anxiety.

On the ground

As part of Beyond the Bar, complimentary fitness classes are held daily alongside wellness workshops and harassment prevention training. There will also be the opportunity for visitors to relax and recharge with non-alcoholic cocktails from Boisson in the free Beyond the Bar Lounge on the second floor of the event’s hub at the Ritz-Carlton New Orleans, on Canal Street.

Tales of the Cocktail Foundation is also dedicated to serving its surrounding communities. Visitors have options to participate with a day of service which, in the past, has included beach clean ups, house rebuilding, and meal prep. During Tales of the Cocktail 2022, visitors joined the Saint Bernard Project (SBP) in rebuilding homes in New Orleans post-Hurricane Ida. The city was hard hit by the hurricane and after a disaster, homeowners need recovery to be as prompt and predictable as possible in order to limit the amount of time they suffer the effects of displacement. SBP rebuilds for low to moderate-income homeowners, placing a special focus on families with small children, the elderly, disabled persons, war veterans, and the under and uninsured.

What’s new?

Making its debut in 2023 will be the Grant Finalist Showcase, where Tales of the Cocktail Foundation will be providing up to $100,000 in grants to support bartender-centred projects. The projects will highlight bartender welfare and wellbeing initiatives which have made it to the final stage of the Foundation’s grant application. Grantees are selected by Tales of the Cocktail Foundation’s Philanthropy & Development Committee, who are key stakeholders with a passion for improving the industry.

The finalists will be flown to New Orleans to present their project and enjoy the opportunity to network and learn more from the Beyond the Bar programme.

It’s a rarity for Drinks International to form a media partnership, and it’s not for a lack of offers. However, the work which Tales of the Cocktail Foundation is doing with its Beyond the Bar programme is making a real, tangible difference to the fast-paced drinks industry, something which is worth talking about.