Scarfes Bar celebrates pride month with its Scandal Symbol cocktail

This June, Scarfes Bar at Rosewood London is supporting the LGBTQIA+ community by adding a voluntary £1 on every bill for charity ‘Just Like Us’ when a Scandal Symbol cocktail is ordered from its new menu ‘10’.

Launched in April, the new menu celebrates the bar's ten-year anniversary and pays homage to guests' favourites from the menus from years gone by, with new creations by area director of bars Martin Siska, head of mixology Yann Bouvignies and their team.

The Scandal Symbol cocktail is a blend of Patron Silver, Apérol, Passion Fruit & Espelette, Clarified milk and Ruinart Brut garnished with the Pride flag.

Just Like Us, the LGBT+ young people's charity, works with schools and young people across the UK to ensure LGBTQIA+ young people can thrive.