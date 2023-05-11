Spice lab

Chairman's Reserve's Spice Lab opens for entries

11 May, 2023
By Hamish Smith

Chairman’s Reserve Rum has announced the return of its competition: The Chairman’s Spice Lab.

Open to bartenders in nine countries, including the UK, the Chairman’s Spice Lab challenges bartenders to draw inspiration from their own cultures to create a spiced rum recipe of their own.

If successful, bartenders will have the opportunity to create a prototype of their idea, as well as a marketing campaign that could earn them a place in the final.

The competition culminates with the top 15 entrants from across the world presenting their idea to the judging panel virtually, with the winner traveling to Saint Lucia in October 2023 to create their winning Chairman’s Spiced rum blend, ready for an international release.

Bartenders can enter their recipes via this form.

