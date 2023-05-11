Franklin & Sons teams up with So Let’s Talk for mental health awareness week

11 May, 2023
By Oli Dodd

Premium mixer brand, Franklin & Sons has announced a partnership with hospitality support organisation So Let’s Talk for a series of educational events throughout mental health awareness week.

The brand has also announced the launch of a hospitality support fund, providing two-hour mental health sessions for their employees.

“Franklin & Sons are proud to be part of the movement to bring positive cultural change and support to all the remarkable people within our fantastic community,” said James Stimson, senior brand manager at Franklin & Sons.

“Most of the team and I come from a bartending background, so we understand some of the pressures and stresses prevalent within the hospitality industry. With the support from our bespoke sessions and mental health week events, we hope to help the community challenge, navigate, and alleviate the mental, physical, and financial stresses of the industry, and we are honored to play any part we can in that.” 

Events will take place in Manchester across three days beginning on Monday 15 May with an invite-only, panel discussion on mental health inside hospitality at Feel Good Club.


The following day, Oast House will play host to a celebration of hospitality with live music from Gig Pig. On Wednesday, there will be an open panel discussion at Speak in Code about how the drinks industry can support the trade.

“Our mission is to 86 the silence,” said Paddy Howley, co-founder of So Let’s Talk. “We recognised early on that the support of drinks brands would be key in that mission. Partnering with Franklin & Sons just made sense for us. We can’t wait to create more positive change together.”  

To get free tickets for the Tuesday celebration, fill in this survey from So Let’s Talk. All content will be filmed and available afterwards for trade to access via the Franklin & Sons website.

