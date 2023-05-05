double chicken please

Double Chicken Please tops North America's 50 Best

05 May, 2023
By Shay Waterworth

Double Chicken Sammy has been crowned the best bar in North America following a live awards ceremony of North America’s 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, held on 4 May.

The ceremony took place in Hacienda Los Picachos in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, and the New York-based bar rose 16 places from last year to top the list.

“I truly don’t know how to feel. We really weren’t expecting this,” said GN Chan, one of Double Chicken Please’s two Taiwanese co-founders. “We didn’t prepare for this moment,” added Faye Chen – DCP’s other founder. “We’re still so new to the New York bar scene and we’re finding our feet, so to be awarded this is such an honour.”

Set in New York City’s Lower East Side, the bar has been on the rise since opening in 2020. It was listed No.6 in The World’s 50 Best Bars ranking, earning itself the Disaronno Highest New Entry Award as a result.

The runner up for 2023 was Mexico City’s Handshake Speakeasy while Katana Kitten of New York completed the podium. Meanwhile last year’s winner, Attaboy, came in at No.13.

One of the newcomers to the list in 2023 was Rayo, based in Mexico City, and Drinks International recently caught up with founders Tito Pin-Perez and Álvaro García to discuss the batr's rise.

In total there were 14 Mexican bars in the list while the US accounted for 28, and within that were an impressive 12 venues based in New York, more than any other city.

THE LIST

Double Chicken Please 

New York City 

Handshake Speakeasy 

Mexico City 

Katana Kitten 

New York City 

Licorería Limantour 

Mexico City 

Jewel of the South 

New Orleans 

Dante 

New York City 

Overstory 

New York City 

Kumiko 

Chicago 

Café La Trova 

Miami 

10 

Thunderbolt 

Los Angeles 

11 

Zapote Bar 

Playa del Carmen 

12 

Civil Liberties 

Toronto 

13 

Attaboy 

New York City 

14 

Employees Only 

New York City 

15 

Bar Pompette 

Toronto 

16 

Baltra Bar 

Mexico City 

17 

Rayo 

Mexico City 

18 

Mace 

New York City 

19 

Botanist Bar 

Vancouver 

20 

Hanky Panky 

Mexico City 

21 

El Gallo Altanero 

Guadalajara 

22 

Sabina Sabe 

Oaxaca 

23 

Arca 

Tulum 

24 

La Factoría 

San Juan 

25 

Café de Nadie 

Mexico City 

26 

Kaito del Valle 

Mexico City 

27 

Herbs & Rye 

Las Vegas 

28 

Pacific Cocktail Haven 

San Francisco 

29 

Martiny's 

New York City 

30 

Death & Co (Los Angeles) 

Los Angeles 

31 

Selva 

Oaxaca 

32 

Atwater Cocktail Club 

Montreal 

33 

Service Bar 

Washington, D.C. 

34 

Sweet Liberty  

Miami 

35 

Cloakroom  

Montreal 

36 

Cure 

New Orleans 

37 

Mother  

Toronto 

38 

Milk Room 

Chicago 

39 

Maison Premiere 

New York City 

40 

Aruba Day Drink 

Tijuana 

41 

Bar Leather Apron 

Honolulu 

42 

Yacht Club 

Denver 

43 

Bar Mordecai 

Toronto 

44 

The Dead Rabbit  

New York City 

45 

Allegory 

Washington, D.C. 

46 

Clover Club 

New York City 

47 

Brujas 

Mexico City 

48 

Platform 18 

Phoenix 

49 

Youngblood 

San Diego 

50 

Milady's 

New York City 

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: bar, san, north, america, north america, ceremony, new york based, double, miguel, san miguel, live awards ceremony, chicken, picachos, los, double chicken, de allende, miguel de, hacienda los picachos, york based bar, de allende mexico




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

La'Mel Clarke

Service isn’t servitude: the skill of hosting

La’Mel Clarke, front of house at London’s Seed Library, looks at the forgotten art of hosting and why it deserves the same respect as bartending.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter