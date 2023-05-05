Double Chicken Please tops North America's 50 Best

Double Chicken Sammy has been crowned the best bar in North America following a live awards ceremony of North America’s 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, held on 4 May.

The ceremony took place in Hacienda Los Picachos in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, and the New York-based bar rose 16 places from last year to top the list.

“I truly don’t know how to feel. We really weren’t expecting this,” said GN Chan, one of Double Chicken Please’s two Taiwanese co-founders. “We didn’t prepare for this moment,” added Faye Chen – DCP’s other founder. “We’re still so new to the New York bar scene and we’re finding our feet, so to be awarded this is such an honour.”

Set in New York City’s Lower East Side, the bar has been on the rise since opening in 2020. It was listed No.6 in The World’s 50 Best Bars ranking, earning itself the Disaronno Highest New Entry Award as a result.

The runner up for 2023 was Mexico City’s Handshake Speakeasy while Katana Kitten of New York completed the podium. Meanwhile last year’s winner, Attaboy, came in at No.13.

One of the newcomers to the list in 2023 was Rayo, based in Mexico City, and Drinks International recently caught up with founders Tito Pin-Perez and Álvaro García to discuss the batr's rise.



In total there were 14 Mexican bars in the list while the US accounted for 28, and within that were an impressive 12 venues based in New York, more than any other city.

