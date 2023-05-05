Double Chicken Please tops North America's 50 Best

The ceremony took place in Hacienda Los Picachos in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, and the New York-based bar rose 16 places from last year to top the list.
“I truly don’t know how to feel. We really weren’t expecting this,” said GN Chan, one of Double Chicken Please’s two Taiwanese co-founders. “We didn’t prepare for this moment,” added Faye Chen – DCP’s other founder. “We’re still so new to the New York bar scene and we’re finding our feet, so to be awarded this is such an honour.”
Set in New York City’s Lower East Side, the bar has been on the rise since opening in 2020. It was listed No.6 in The World’s 50 Best Bars ranking, earning itself the Disaronno Highest New Entry Award as a result.
The runner up for 2023 was Mexico City’s Handshake Speakeasy while Katana Kitten of New York completed the podium. Meanwhile last year’s winner, Attaboy, came in at No.13.
One of the newcomers to the list in 2023 was Rayo, based in Mexico City, and Drinks International recently caught up with founders Tito Pin-Perez and Álvaro García to discuss the batr's rise.
In total there were 14 Mexican bars in the list while the US accounted for 28, and within that were an impressive 12 venues based in New York, more than any other city.
THE LIST
|
1
|
Double Chicken Please
|
New York City
|
2
|
Handshake Speakeasy
|
Mexico City
|
3
|
Katana Kitten
|
New York City
|
4
|
Licorería Limantour
|
Mexico City
|
5
|
Jewel of the South
|
New Orleans
|
6
|
Dante
|
New York City
|
7
|
Overstory
|
New York City
|
8
|
Kumiko
|
Chicago
|
9
|
Café La Trova
|
Miami
|
10
|
Thunderbolt
|
Los Angeles
|
11
|
Zapote Bar
|
Playa del Carmen
|
12
|
Civil Liberties
|
Toronto
|
13
|
Attaboy
|
New York City
|
14
|
Employees Only
|
New York City
|
15
|
Bar Pompette
|
Toronto
|
16
|
Baltra Bar
|
Mexico City
|
17
|
Rayo
|
Mexico City
|
18
|
Mace
|
New York City
|
19
|
Botanist Bar
|
Vancouver
|
20
|
Hanky Panky
|
Mexico City
|
21
|
El Gallo Altanero
|
Guadalajara
|
22
|
Sabina Sabe
|
Oaxaca
|
23
|
Arca
|
Tulum
|
24
|
La Factoría
|
San Juan
|
25
|
Café de Nadie
|
Mexico City
|
26
|
Kaito del Valle
|
Mexico City
|
27
|
Herbs & Rye
|
Las Vegas
|
28
|
Pacific Cocktail Haven
|
San Francisco
|
29
|
Martiny's
|
New York City
|
30
|
Death & Co (Los Angeles)
|
Los Angeles
|
31
|
Selva
|
Oaxaca
|
32
|
Atwater Cocktail Club
|
Montreal
|
33
|
Service Bar
|
Washington, D.C.
|
34
|
Sweet Liberty
|
Miami
|
35
|
Cloakroom
|
Montreal
|
36
|
Cure
|
New Orleans
|
37
|
Mother
|
Toronto
|
38
|
Milk Room
|
Chicago
|
39
|
Maison Premiere
|
New York City
|
40
|
Aruba Day Drink
|
Tijuana
|
41
|
Bar Leather Apron
|
Honolulu
|
42
|
Yacht Club
|
Denver
|
43
|
Bar Mordecai
|
Toronto
|
44
|
The Dead Rabbit
|
New York City
|
45
|
Allegory
|
Washington, D.C.
|
46
|
Clover Club
|
New York City
|
47
|
Brujas
|
Mexico City
|
48
|
Platform 18
|
Phoenix
|
49
|
Youngblood
|
San Diego
|
50
|
Milady's
|
New York City