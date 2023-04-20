Fortnum & Mason's revamped bar to allow guests to create cocktails

Fortnum & Mason in London is to relaunch its third-floor bar 3’6 on 1 May, and in doing so will throw open the cocktail-making process to its guests.

Customers will be invited to design their own mixed drinks of any style - from Tom Collins to Old Fashioneds - picking their own base spirit and a flavouring essence, before adding "distilled seasonal ingredients".

The new Made to Measure feature aside, 3’6 (pronounced Three and Six) will also serve a menu of seasonal cocktails, drawing on locally sourced, ethical brands with a focus on regeneratively farmed products and low waste.

Among Mustafa Tumburi’s signature drinks are the AOC, with Dubonnet, Fortnum’s sparkling tea and an activated charcoal suspension, blended with Sapling x Fortnum’s vodka made from rescued citrus peel.

The Tesseract meanwhile twists the Vieux Carré, with ingredients including Nitrogen aged rye whiskey, armagnac, Knightor rosé vermouth and Countess grey tea.

Also available are a list of refined classics, fermented highballs and spirits paired with sodas such as probiotic lemonade.

The venue, which will also double as an exhibition space, will be a coffee-led workspace by day and cocktail bar by evening.

3’6’s interiors, by French architect Arthur Mamou-Mani, are said to be environmentally sensitive, using renewable and compostable materials.