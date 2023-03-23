Little Red Door to host Europe’s first Native-American-led pop-up

The April, Little Red Door in Paris will play host to the first Native-American-led bar pop-up, in a showcase of the history and flavours of indigenous ingredients from across the Americas.

The Cornsilk Road will feature a seminar about the origins of these ingredients and their path across the Americas to Europe, followed by a bar takeover designed by Nobain Henen, Chockie Tom, Acadia Ceris Cutschall, and Lucas Herrera.

"Indigenous American culinary tradition is one of the oldest and most diverse in the world; however, it is largely unknown, and we are thrilled to be bringing its rich history and culture to Paris; and share how our ingredients have shaped the international food and drinks landscape" - Chockie Tom.

indigenous hospitality advocate and founder of Doommersive.

The name Cornsilk Road is derived from the story of corn from its earliest cultivation in Mexico to becoming one of the world’s most important.

It’s the first time that Native American bartenders will showcase their craft in Europe, drawing on centuries of cultivation, flavour, and sustainable practices

The Cornsilk Road takes place at Little Red Door on 4 April 2023 with the seminar at 1pm followed by cocktail service between 4 and 8pm.