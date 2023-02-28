Earthquake damage in Antakya, Hatay, Turkey

Inception Group launches initiative to support Turkey and Syria

28 February, 2023
By Oli Dodd

London-based hospitality group, Inception Group, has introduced an initiative to support The Disasters Emergency Committee for Turkey and Syria across all their venues.

A discretionary £1 donation will be added to every bill and the total funds raised will be matched by the company.

Inception group operates 14 venues in London including Mr Fogg’s, Barts, Cahoots and Bunga Bunga.

“We would like to extend our support and deepest sympathies to everyone affected by the earthquake in parts of Turkey and Syria,” said Inception Group co-founder Charlie Gilkes.

“Many of our friends, family, team members and suppliers are affected by this tragedy. We would like to do what we can to help the humanitarian efforts”

The Disasters Emergency Committee brings together 15 UK aid charities that quickly and effectively respond to overseas disasters.

