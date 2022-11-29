Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin

The Shed Distillery and Monraq Group announce distribution partnership

29 November, 2022
By Eleanor Yates

The Shed Distillery and Monraq Group have announced a distribution partnership, allowing Monraq to exclusively represent Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin in the Caribbean and selected Latin America domestic and duty-free markets. 

Launched in 2016, Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin is a blend of 12 botanicals, seeing year on year growth to 1.4m bottles in 2022 globally. 

Robert de Monchy, founder and managing director of Monraq Group, said: “The brand represents one of the strongest recent success stories in our industry and it makes a perfect fit with our strategy of bringing innovative, successful, premium, and trendy drinks brands to our customer base, both distributors and retailers as well as consumers. 

“We are looking forward to working with the Shed Distillery team to expand the brand’s international success throughout our part of the world,” de Monchy added. 

