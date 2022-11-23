Lixir becomes UK's first B Corp Tonic Water & Mixer

Tonic and mixer brand, Lixir, has announced its certification as a B Corporation, the first of its category in the UK to reach this status.

Lixir has been certified by B Lab, the not-for-profit behind the B Corp movement, having met social and environmental standards, a step in line with its other achievements, including being certified carbon neutral by Planet Mark in 2021 and its charity partnership with Just A Drop.

Chris Turner, executive director of B Lab UK said: “We are pleased to have B Corps of all shapes and sizes as part of our community – from startups to multinationals and across many different industries. Welcoming Lixir is an exciting moment because they have an opportunity to lead the way within the beverage industry.”

Founded in 2018 by bartending duo and long-time friends, Matt Mahatme and Jordan Palmer, the company has since launched into 10 markets and is now part of a community of 5,575 businesses globally that have been certified as B Corps.

All of the brand’s tonics are balanced with low quinine and low sugar, using natural ingredients that appeal to the health industry as well as a younger audience.

Mahatme and Palmer said: “We are so proud that we can now say we have reached one of the biggest goals in our sustainability mission that we set out to achieve this year, and to also now be a part of a force for good.”