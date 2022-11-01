Kyrö secures UK expansion with Waitrose listing

All-rye Finish distiller, Kyrö Distillery Company has secured a nationwide listing with UK supermarket Waitrose with the brand’s Kyrö Dairy Cream and Kyrö Ginnow available for purchase in-sotre and online.

“Our listing comes after extensive research when we saw over 200 bottles of Kyrö Dairy Cream sold over the counter at London Coffee Festival,” said Kyrö co-founder, Miika Lipiäinen.

“Recent research we conducted found that 78% of our target demographic are likely to make a purchase at a Waitrose store, grounding our partnership with the national retailer.”

Kyrö Dairy Cream uses milk and cream local to the brand’s home, the town of Isokyrö in western Finland, mixed with their own rye spirit and whisky to produce a lactose- and gluten-free cream liqueur.

Kyrö Gin is made with 100% rye and wild botanicals including meadowsweet, sea-buckthorn and cranberries.

The company was founded by five friends in a sauna and launched in 2014, now the distillery produces a range of all-rye spirits including gin, whisky, and cream liqueur.

“We are very proud of our achievements, especially with our rapid growth here in the UK,” added Lipiäinen.

“This is our first listing in a major UK retailer and is a huge moment for us as a brand. We’re looking forward to seeing how we continue to grow over the next few years.”