Kyrö secures UK expansion with Waitrose listing

01 November, 2022
By Oli Dodd

All-rye Finish distiller, Kyrö Distillery Company has secured a nationwide listing with UK supermarket Waitrose with the brand’s Kyrö Dairy Cream and Kyrö Ginnow available for purchase in-sotre and online.

“Our listing comes after extensive research when we saw over 200 bottles of Kyrö Dairy Cream sold over the counter at London Coffee Festival,” said Kyrö co-founder, Miika Lipiäinen.  

“Recent research we conducted found that 78% of our target demographic are likely to make a purchase at a Waitrose store, grounding our partnership with the national retailer.”

Kyrö Dairy Cream uses milk and cream local to the brand’s home, the town of Isokyrö in western Finland, mixed with their own rye spirit and whisky to produce a lactose- and gluten-free cream liqueur.

Kyrö Gin is made with 100% rye and wild botanicals including meadowsweet, sea-buckthorn and cranberries.

The company was founded by five friends in a sauna and launched in 2014, now the distillery produces a range of all-rye spirits including gin, whisky, and cream liqueur.

“We are very proud of our achievements, especially with our rapid growth here in the UK,” added Lipiäinen.

“This is our first listing in a major UK retailer and is a huge moment for us as a brand. We’re looking forward to seeing how we continue to grow over the next few years.”

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: UK, listing, research, over, comes, cream, extensive, Waitrose, kyrö, dairy, kyrö dairy, dairy cream, listing comes, extensive research, over 200, kyrö dairy cream, co founder miika, london coffee festival, “our listing comes, over 200 bottles




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Tess Posthumus

Challenges stack up for hospitality

Tess Posthumus hates to be a doom-monger, but the reality is that many bars are facing a decidedly tough time.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter