Ruben Sudmeier wins Amaro Montenegro’s Vero Bartender: Sharing The Essence competition

Amaro Montenegro has named Ruben Sudmeier, head bartender of Cafe Niebla, Spain as winner of the third edition of its Vero Bartender global cocktail competition, which took place on October 26.

Returning after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the live competition took place in the brand home of Bologna, Italy with a theme of ‘Sharing the Essence’.

Sudmeier said: “It hasn't yet sinked in. It was such a day and it was an honour to win with so many incredible talents on the stage yesterday. This whole experience has been incredible and I can't wait to see what the future holds with Amaro Montenegro."

14 finalists were invited to create a large-format sharing cocktail that tells the story of a metaphorical or physical journey that has inspired them and celebrates meaningful togetherness following the lockdowns.

Sudmeier won with his cocktail creation called Ricetta, which features Amaro Montenegro, Pistachio Nut Fat Washed Black Bush Irish Whiskey and balsamic vinegar. Other finalists included Mia Kumari of The American Bar at The Savoy and Simone Corsini of The Four Seasons in Florence.

Commenting on Sudmeier’s winning recipe, Matteo Bonoli, master herbalist at Amaro Montenegro and member of the judging panel, said: “The quality of the competition this year was simply outstanding and it was a tough task to decide on a winner. Ruben however delivered an incredible presentation and story and his cocktail was the perfect mix of balance of flavours and enhancement of Amaro Montenegro's qualities.”

23 year old Sudmeier will take home a €6,000 bursary that can be used to enrich his career journey via masterclasses, courses, educational trips, events, and professional bartending tools, etc. He will also attend a week-long Amaro Montenegro residency trip to Italy to take part in brand experiences and seminars, as well as a tour of the best cocktail bars across the country.

From an initial 1000 entrants, 14 bartenders from ten different countries competed in the live global final, recreating their winning cocktails from the national finals.

The competition took place in front of a judging panel that consisted of Amaro Montenegro’s master herbalist, Matteo Bonoli; drinks writer Alice Lacelles; head bartender at Langham Hotel London, Giulia Cuccurullo; and Vero Bartender’s previous champion, Marcus Fredriksson of Sweden who won the competition in 2019 with his ‘Around The Corner’ cocktail.