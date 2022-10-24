Yeferson Avila wins Licor 43 Bartenders & Baristas Challenge

Yeferson Avila from bar Cardinal and restaurant Mar y Zielo in Colombia, has won the sixth edition of the Licor 43 Bartenders & Baristas Challenge.

The competition returned to a live final format for the first time in three years, taking place in Licor 43’s home-from-home, Gran Canaria.

Zamora Company global marketing and innovation director for spirits, Julian Fernandez, said: “Gran Canaria is home to the plantation we source coffee from for our Licor 43 Baristo expression so it’s a natural home for us. This trip is always educational as well, and we make sure everyone is totally immersed in the world of Licor 43 and coffee so we can spark their coffee cocktail creativity.”

The competition called on cocktail and coffee professionals around the world to showcase their expertise and imagination in pairing Licor 43 and coffee. This latest edition welcomed regional finalists from nine markets around the world: UK, Estonia, Mexico, Spain, Germany, USA, Australia, Brazil and Colombia.

On the day, Avila was crowned winner with their Armonía: 23ml Licor 43, 7ml Amaro Montenegro, 30ml Espresso, 40ml pineapple extract and 2gr of toasted coconut. The runners up were Cristian Ponce from Mexico with his Alquimista 43, and Raimond Ummus from Estonia with Ruibarbo 43.

Avila takes home a bursary to put towards professional equipment and career development courses and will take their place on the judging panel next year.

The 2022 judging panel was led by International Barista Champion Merijn Gijsbers, who has worked with the competition since 2019. Joining him was American bartender and mixologist, Lynnette Marrero, known for creating the world’s first all-female speed bartending competition, ‘Speed Rack’, and Thalita Freire, the 2021 Bartenders & Baristas Challenge Champion from Brazil who won with her Tropicália.