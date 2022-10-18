The Evolution of Bars Around the World: Barcelona Cocktail Experience panel discussion at The Barcelona EDITION

To coincide with the announcement of the World’s 50 Best Bars in Barcelona, some of the world’s most renowned industry figures gathered at The Barcelona EDITION to discuss The Evolution of Bars Around the World with drinks writer François Monti.

The panel included the newly crowned Altos Bartenders’ Bartender Jean Trinh of Alquimico in Cartagena, Colombia, Krystian Hordejuk of Galaxy Bar in Dubai, UAE, Julio Cabrera of Café La Trova in Miami, USA, Patrick Pistolesi of Drink Kong in Rome, Italy, Lidiyanah K. of Atlas Bar in Singapore Diego Cabrera of Salmon Guru in Madrid, Spain, and Gina Barbachano of Hanky ​​Panky in Mexico City, Mexico.