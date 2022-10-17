Havana Club unveils “Havana Club Create”

The new digital platform, “Havana Club Create”, aims to give rum drinkers the opportunity to put their own original twist on the iconic Havana Club 7 label.

The platform looks at the brand’s history and origins, allowing consumers to create their own unique label design by exploring a combination of graphics and colours inspired by Cuban culture.

Havana Club Create includes three visual universes inspired by the streets of Havana to choose from; “Graphic Scenes”, with drawings and paintings taking inspiration from symbols of Cuban tradition, “Neon Waves”, reflecting Havana's vibrant streets at night, and “Blooming Walls” painted in pastel colours to merge historical and artistic changes.

This will then give consumers 81 possible combinations within the graphic universes to design both front and back labels in their own style, with the option of adding a personal message to the front label.

Once completed, consumers are free to download and share their creation on social media networks directly from the platform, including static visual images and pack shots.

As an additional opportunity offered exclusively in China, consumers will be able to take the experience one-step further by purchasing their own Havana Club 7 bottle design via WeChat, which will be printed directly on the bottle and delivered to their doorsteps.