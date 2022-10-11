Simone Caporale (left) and Marc Alvarez (right)

Simone Caporale (left) and Marc Alvarez (right)

Esencia launches within Sips Barcelona

11 October, 2022
By Eleanor Yates

Simone Caporale and Marc Alvarez have announced the launch of their new bar-within-a-bar concept, Esencia.

Known for their forward-thinking approach to mixology, Esencia will encapsulate Alvarez and Caporale’s reimagining of the modern cocktail experience, offering guests a tasting menu from mid-October. 

Occupying a custom-designed space behind Sips Drinkery House, the menu will list a curated selection of concepts, such as ‘Ice’ and ‘Bloody Mary’, each of which denotes two or more cocktails designed to capture their essence. On choosing a concept, guests will be presented with the associated drinks, in sequence.

The front room will remain Sips Drinkery House, with the bar partnering with Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto and Savoia Americano. Created by mixologist Giuseppe Gallo, Italicus and Savoia reinvent the aperitivo category for the modern age. 

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: bar, cocktail, modern, october, mid, cocktail experience, esencia, alvarez, encapsulate, reimagining, caporale’s, experience offering, encapsulate alvarez, caporale’s reimagining, modern cocktail, barcelona simone caporale, forward thinking approach, modern cocktail experience, experience offering guests, cocktail experience offering




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Tess Posthumus

Tales shows it's shifting focus

Tess Posthumus reports from the recent tales of the cocktail – and finds it’s becoming so much more than just a cocktail festival.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter