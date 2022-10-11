Esencia launches within Sips Barcelona

Simone Caporale and Marc Alvarez have announced the launch of their new bar-within-a-bar concept, Esencia.

Known for their forward-thinking approach to mixology, Esencia will encapsulate Alvarez and Caporale’s reimagining of the modern cocktail experience, offering guests a tasting menu from mid-October.

Occupying a custom-designed space behind Sips Drinkery House, the menu will list a curated selection of concepts, such as ‘Ice’ and ‘Bloody Mary’, each of which denotes two or more cocktails designed to capture their essence. On choosing a concept, guests will be presented with the associated drinks, in sequence.

The front room will remain Sips Drinkery House, with the bar partnering with Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto and Savoia Americano. Created by mixologist Giuseppe Gallo, Italicus and Savoia reinvent the aperitivo category for the modern age.