Shannon Tebay to open The Lower Third in central London

Former Death & Co bartender Shannon Tebay is set to open a new neighbourhood bar and music venue on the site of the now-closed institution The 12 Bar Club on London’s Denmark Street.

Founded by music industry figures Karrie Goldberg and Tristan Hoffman, The Lower Third will open on the ground floor of Outernet London which also houses the 2,000-capacity music venue HERE at Outernet.

As well as a drinks programme from Tebay, formerly of Death & Co in New York and more recently The American Bar at The Savoy Hotel in London, The Lower Third will play host to performances from up-and-coming artists.

“The approach we took when conceptualising The Lower Third was quite simple: open a bar that we, ourselves, would want to spend time in,” said Tebay.

“The cocktails are approachable yet inventive, and the space is inviting, comfortable and energetic. Live music and cocktails go hand-in-hand, and we’ve aimed to create a space that encapsulates the best of both of those cultures in the ideal location.”

The drinks list features twists on classics inspired by artists who have recorded on Denmark Street as well as beers, wines, and boilermakers.

“We wanted to create a space which honoured the venue’s history and is very much a part of the neighbourhood, but that also provided an elevated drinks offering that matches up to the experience of enjoying live music in venues such as this,” said Hoffman.

“Shannon’s background, particularly at Death & Co in New York, makes her the perfect partner – she has the energy and vision to create this whilst maintaining the spirit of Soho.”