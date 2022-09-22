Nemiroff partners with Disaronno in Benelux and launches charity bottling

22 September, 2022
By Oli Dodd

Ukrainian vodka brand Nemiroff has partnered with Disaronno International for exclusive distribution in the Benelux market.

“We are proud to add Nemiroff vodka to our growing portfolio of craft and luxury brands,” said Disaronno International B.V. executive director, Bert de Winter.

“Disaronno has a mission to distribute and sell high-quality, hand-selected spirits from around the world. Nemiroff has a strong, unique brand image and award-winning taste. It is a perfect match to expand our portfolio and we look forward to building the brand and business in the coming years.”

Yuriy Sorochynskiy, chief executive of Nemiroff added: “As Disaronno is very selective about the brands they take on, we’re extremely honored that Nemiroff is joining their impressive portfolio of world-class spirits.

“We are looking forward to a long-term relationship, building Nemiroff’s presence together in the very competitive market in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg.”

This month, Nemiroff also announced the launch of Nemiroff Premium De Luxe, a new limited edition release that will donate 100% of profits to support Ukrainians affected by the war.

