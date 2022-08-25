Diageo marks completion of Four Corners of Scotland investment with Caol Ila Distillery

Diageo has unveiled the new visitor experience at its Caol Ila Distillery on the Isle of Islay, following a multi-million pound transformation.

Four years in the making, the visitor experience is the seventh of Diageo’s whisky brand homes to be reimagined as part of the company’s £185 million investment in whisky tourism, also completing the transformation of its four distilleries, Glenkinchie, Cardhu, Caol Ila and Clynelish.

Barbara Smith, managing director of Diageo’s Scotland Brand Homes, said: “Caol Ila is the last of our reimagined brand homes to be unveiled and it’s truly something special. Islay is known around the world for its whisky and we’ve ensured that our visitor experience not only tells the story of the Caol Ila brand but also the role whisky plays in the island’s history.

“The new building will offer something new to visitors and also to locals who will be able to come for social occasions or just to simply enjoy the views. We look forward to welcoming people from near and far now that our doors are officially open,” Smith added.

The experience includes vistas of the neighbouring island of Jura, a retail space, a bar with floor to ceiling windows, and immersive storytelling rooms showcasing Caol Ila’s history and craft.

In July, Diageo reported that global scotch organic net sales grew 29% year-on-year with double digit growth across all regions and Johnnie Walker was up 34%.

Along with Diageo’s other 13 visitor experiences in Scotland, Caol Ila holds a Green Tourism Gold Award, the highest sustainability accolade for a visitor attraction.