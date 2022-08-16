Mexican mezcal brand MayaJules comes to the UK

Mezcal brand MayaJules, crafted through sustainable practices by women who have perfected the art of distilling agave, is set to arrive in the UK this September.

The spirit, crafted by master Mezcaleras in Oaxaca, Mexico and is made up of 81% Espadin agave, with foraged Tobalá (15%) and Tobasiche (4%), and uses wild agave, local artesian water sources, and open air fermentation carried by naturally occurring agents, to create the blend.

Founders Jules Marohl and Pietro Cuevas said: “It stands out from the other mezcals on the market because of its ingredients and the natural artisanal way that it has been created.

“We are truly proud of the blend, this spirit is sophisticated yet exotic and we can’t wait for people to experience it,” Marohl and Cuevas added.

The artisanal blend has achieved gold medals at the ISC awards and the brand has an ambition to redefine the concept of prestige, whilst empowering women and their communities.

The 45% abv bottle is available at rrp £182.20 for buy directly from the Maya Jules website from September this year.