Johnnie Walker is giving away 270,000 free drinks to nightclubbers in the UK

12 August, 2022
By Oli Dodd

Blended Scotch brand Johnnie Walker has announced a partnership with UK nightlife discovery app, DUSK, to give away 270,000 Johnnie Walker and lemonades at participating venues across the country.

The collaboration aims to introduce whisky to a new generation with DUSK giving users one free drink a day alongside exclusive offers throughout the year.

“We’re putting to bed this old-school notion that whisky needs to be drunk over a cube of ice, or straight,” chief executive and co-founder of DUSK, Sophie Abrahamovitch.

“The new generation of drinkers on DUSK want a longer drink, that’s less overpowering, but still full of flavour - the Johnnie & Lemonade is the perfect solution.

“All the message testing and real-time audience feedback we collect will be crucial as Johnnie Walker focus more on accessible serves.”

The partnership is expected to drive £4 million in revenue for participating venues through a 12.5% uptick in sales of Johnnie Walker Black Label.

“DUSK, are the perfect digital partners to invite people to try this simple serve,” said Craig Watt, senior brand manager on Johnnie Walker.

“Providing consumers with inspiration and supporting the trade by driving footfall and boosting revenue for bars up and down the country.

“The new Johnnie & Lemonade serve will invite millions more into the delicious whisky category. We want as many people as possible to have the chance to try the sweet, spice and smoke of Johnnie Walker Black Label in a longer, refreshing-tasting drink.”

